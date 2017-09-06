Rape-Murder and Custodial Death Probe: CBI gets court nod for lie-detector test on all five accused

The girl’s body was found in a forest area on July 6, triggering large-scale public protests in Shimla and other places, including Theog and Kotkhai. Express The girl’s body was found in a forest area on July 6, triggering large-scale public protests in Shimla and other places, including Theog and Kotkhai. Express

A DAY before a hearing on a PIL in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, a court in Shimla Tuesday approved the CBI’s request to conduct lie-detector test of all five accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a schoolgirl at Halaila village at Kotkhai on July 4.

The girl had gone missing on July 4 and her body was found in a forest area on July 6, triggering large-scale public protests in Shimla and other places, including Theog and Kotkhai. The CBI will submit its status report to a special bench of the High Court on September 6.

A CBI spokesman said the application had been approved because the statements of the accused were inconsistent and some doubts were also raised by the state’s forensic laboratory in its reports relating to their DNA sampling.

The CBI, after obtaining fresh remand of the eight policemen arrested in connection with ‘cover-up’ of the custodial death of a sixth arrested suspect, took them back to Delhi for further interrogation.

The police officers were arrested in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the suspects arrested by the police in the case on July 13.

The police had claimed that Suraj was killed during a scuffle with a co-accused, Raju, but the CBI had found during investigations that the police had cooked up the story.

The court remanded the arrested policemen in CBI custody till September 7. They were produced in court Monday after they were brought from Delhi, where they were taken on July 29 for interrogation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App