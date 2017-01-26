Five-year-old girl’s body found inside Gurgaon drain

The spot where the body was found. Source: Manoj Kumar The spot where the body was found. Source: Manoj Kumar

Less than 48 hours after the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a tank near Saraswati Kunj in Gurgaon, police discovered the body of another missing five-year-old girl, 12 km away in the Civil Lines area. Police said they have “not eliminated the possibility of rape”.

According to police, the body was discovered in a drain near Gurgaon’s Rajiv Chowk around 1 pm by a traffic policeman posted at the intersection, when he went to relieve himself in the area.

The child, who has a twin, used to live in Gurgaon, Sector 15. The victim’s parents hail from Madhya Pradesh and came to Gurgaon almost 20 years ago. Her father is a rickshaw puller, and her mother a domestic help.

Her parents said they had registered an FIR at Civil Lines police station on January 6, after she went missing the previous evening while visiting the Dargah of Peer Baba with her maternal grandmother and sister. “A case had been registered regarding the child’s disappearance under IPC sections related to kidnapping on January 6, after she disappeared the previous evening,” said ASI Bijender Yadav, the investigating officer in the case. He added, “Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and we are conducting further investigation.”

The girl’s father said, “We informed police about our daughter’s disappearance 20 days ago, and they came to us this morning and said they had found her. But it was not until we reached the spot that they told us they had discovered her body.”

He claimed there were injury marks all over her body, including on her hands, back, chest and face, “as if she had been beaten with a rod”. Police refused to confirm this, saying they could only discuss the matter after the post-mortem is conducted.

“The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and we have not eliminated the possibility of rape. We will know more about the nature of injuries once the post-mortem has been conducted,” said ASI Yadav.

“We are poor people and have no enemies. We came here to earn and would never have imagined something like this would happen to our child,” her father said.

On Monday, the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a tank in Saraswati Kunj. Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar refused to confirm any link between the two incidents, saying, “I will not speculate on the matter… Investigations are still at an early stage, but we are probing all angles.”