Rape case verdict against Dera chief: 3-layer security ring thrown around CBI court

The court complex that houses the CBI court which will pronounce the verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday is protected by three layers of security, with 150 personnel of the Haryana Police and paramilitary forces guarding it over a radius of 200 mts. The verdict is to be pronounced around 2.45 pm in the presence of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The security cover has also beefed up around the zonal headquarters of CBI in Sector 30, Chandigarh, from where a team of CBI officers including the probe officer and CBI counsel, H P S Verma, will arrive at Panchkula court in the tight security cover on Friday. SP (CBI) Satish Dagar is the probe officer in the rape case. The security cover of CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh, who will pronounce the verdict, was also beefed up.

Although the District Bar Association of the district courts has suspended work for three days, other courts, apart from the special CBI court, in which the verdict will be announced, will work normally. The media will not be allowed inside the court complex. A special spot has been designated for them near Sector 2.

A senior police officer said, “The three-tier security cover has been divided in three steps; barricades and police force have been deployed in three phases. If someone is allowed to cross the first tier, he or she will also to have go through security procedures in the second and third tier. There will be police personnel, including some in plainclothes inside, the court premises as well.”

All the entry routes to the district courts have been blocked. Five DSP and ASP rank officers have been deputed to take charge of different stages of barricades laid around the district courts complex.

