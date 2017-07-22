Rape case: Rohit Tilak gets interim anticipatory bail

A special court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Congress leader Rohit Tilak (37), who was booked on charges of rape, following a complaint registered by a 40-year-old lawyer on Monday. The complainant has said she has known Tilak for over three years. She alleged that Rohit repeatedly raped her on false promises of marriage. Tilak was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

Tilak told the court that the complainant worked for an organisation run by him but was sacked in April 2017, due to which she has filed a false case against him. The next hearing on the bail plea will be held on July 28.

Tilak (37) is the great-great-grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the nephew of Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly elections from the Kasba Peth seat in Pune against BJP’s Girish Bapat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App