Rape case: Punjab former minister Sucha Singh Langah surrenders

Former Punjab cabinet minister Sucha Singh Langah surrendered in a Gurdaspur court on Wednesday afternoon, after which he was put in police remand for five days.

Langah was booked in a rape case last Friday.

The rape victim also levelled allegations of financial fraud against Langah.

The former Akali Dal leader appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohit Bansal on Wednesday before the police could reach him. He was last seen in a Chandigarh court on Monday where he had spent more that one-and-a-half hours while police was searching for him.

The police had also issued a look-out notice in four states against him.

The court on Wednesday instructed the police to conduct medical examinations on Langah every day.

Langah had expressed fear in his surrender application that he might be tortured in police custody. While the police demanded ten days’ remand from the CJM, they were granted five days.

