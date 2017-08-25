Rape case of 10-yr-old girl: Police submit challan in court day before submitting status report

The police have charged the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act. (Files/Representational) The police have charged the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act. (Files/Representational)

Just A day ahead of submitting the status report in the Supreme Court, the Chandigarh Police submitted the challan against the rape accused, Kul Bahadur, in the 10-year-old rape case at the district court in Chandigarh on Thursday.

UT Police presented the challan in the court 41 days after the incident. The police have charged the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act.

According to sources, during the next hearing of the case, charges may be framed against the accused. Sources further stated that the girl’s father and mother have been made witnesses in the challan while the police have made the medical and pregnancy report of the victim as evidence in the case. The police have also added statements of the victim and her mother under Section 164 CrPC in the challan.

The police are now waiting for the DNA report of the accused which will also be added in the challan. The police team has taken the blood sample of the accused, who is the uncle of the victim. The sample has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA examination, the report of which is awaited.

The Supreme Court has sought a report on compensation for the victim. The apex court had sought response from the Centre and the Chandigarh Administration on a plea seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for the 10-year-old rape victim. The report has to be submitted in the apex court on Friday.

The 10-year-old rape victim has given birth to a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused is in jail.

