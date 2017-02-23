Rape case in Gurgaon against former BJP MLA Vijay Jolly

Jolly led protests after Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal was booked for rape. Express photo Jolly led protests after Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal was booked for rape. Express photo

A RAPE case has been registered against BJP leader and former Delhi MLA Vijay Jolly in Gurgaon, on the basis of a complaint filed by a Delhi-based woman alleging that he sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Gurgaon.

In the FIR, the woman alleged that Jolly sexually assaulted her on the afternoon of February 10, at Gurgaon’s Aapno Ghar Resort. She alleged that he took her to the resort in his vehicle on the pretext of holding a meeting with her, and later spiked her drink.

“The complaint was submitted to me on Tuesday. I have forwarded the same to the women’s police station, where a case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). The matter is being further investigated,” said Ashok Bakshi, DCP (south), Gurgaon.

When contacted, Jolly alleged that it was an “extortion” attempt.

In her complaint, the woman alleged: “After reaching Aapno Ghar at 1.30 pm, I sat outside for some time… Afterwards, Vijay Jolly and I were sitting in the room… We drank tomato juice and, around 15 minutes later, my head started spinning. I closed my eyes and lost consciousness.”

She alleged that when she woke up at around 3.30 pm, she saw that she did not have her clothes on. She said she experienced pain in her private parts.

“I told Vijay Jolly that he had wronged me. I told him I wanted to go home, after which we both left for Delhi around 4 pm,” she said in her complaint.

Jolly alleged: “The woman has taken money from several people… She called me to Aapno Ghar on February 10 and demanded Rs 5 lakh. I refused to give it. She then threatened to sully my image, to which I objected. I went abroad the same day. When I returned, I got to know her husband was blackmailing my friends and family. On February 17, I lodged an FIR against the couple.

After five days, they lodged a complaint… I will fight this case tooth and nail, and I have credible evidence (to show) that it is plain extortion.”