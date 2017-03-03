Rape case against Prajapati: Cops record minor’s statement, her lawyer claims harassment

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (File photo. PTI) SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (File photo. PTI)

THE UTTAR Pradesh Police on Thursday recorded the statement of a 16-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and her mother repeatedly gangraped allegedly by UP Minister and Amethi candidate Gayatri Prajapati and his aides, at AIIMS in New Delhi. A DSP-rank officer of the UP Police recorded the minor girl’s statement, who was admitted on February 22 in the restricted ward, after seeking permission from the medical superintendent, AIIMS, senior officials said. Meanwhile, the counsel for the minor, Advocate Mehmood Pracha, said that the family was under pressure from the investigating agency and that the statement is being recorded multiple times in order to “protect the accused”.

Pracha said that the mother, who was allegedly gangraped, was questioned by the police for four hours. He also said that two prosecution witnesses, who are with the minor, “were forcefully” taken out of AIIMS and their statements were recorded against their will.

“The minor victim and the mother’s statements have been recorded multiple times. On October 10, DCP recorded the statement. Again, on October 24 and November 25, the statements were recorded. The victims then recorded their statement in Lucknow before the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC. All these statements have been videographed and the statements remain consistent throughout,” Pracha said.

“Instead of taking action against accused, they are pressurising the family. They are enticing the family by various methods….They are being pressurised to dilute the case. The minor victim is still recovering and is under trauma, but the police is forcibly recording the statement,” Pracha added.

Denying the charges, Lucknow DIG Praveen Kumar said, “Police team had gone to record the statement of 16-year-old girl who is one of the victims in the case. Girl’s statement has not been recorded before the magistrate so far. As victim’s mother refused, the medical examination of the girl has also not been conducted.”

Police have recorded statement of girl’s mother, but she too had refused to undergo medical examination.