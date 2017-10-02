Rape case against ex-SAD minister: Will probe if viral video same as the one victim submitted, say Police

Sucha Singh Langah Sucha Singh Langah

AN ‘OBJECTIONABLE’ video surfaced on social media late evening on Saturday, with some claiming that it was the same video submitted to the police by a rape victim as evidence against former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah on Friday.

The police, however, claimed they got no complaint regarding any such video being uploaded on social media. They added that they would investigate if the video on social media was the same as the one submitted by the victim in a “sealed pen drive”.

“The video submitted to us is sealed evidence. We will look into who uploaded the video that is on social media and also if it is the same video submitted by the victim,” said Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) H S Aulakh.

The ‘viral’ video, however, was referred to by some Congress leaders in their speeches during Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election campaign. Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu targeted former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia, saying he (Majithia) should watch the video. Addressing a public rally in support of Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar in Dera Baba Nanak, Sidhu said, “Our stage represents honesty and dignity. Your (SAD) stage is represented by a ‘rapist’. This is the difference between us and you. Dear Majithia, kindly watch the video by sitting with all the people around you.” He later told the gathering,“You all must teach Sucha a lesson when you cast votes.”

Meanwhile, the police are hunting for clues on the whereabouts of Langah. “A search is on for him,” said SSP Aulakh.

