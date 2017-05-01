Rape accused ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati’s daughter says he is innocent, have proof

Prajapati (L) had been arrested by the Lucknow Police on March 15 from Lucknow; His daughter(R) claims he is innocent (Source: Express Photo/ANI) Prajapati (L) had been arrested by the Lucknow Police on March 15 from Lucknow; His daughter(R) claims he is innocent (Source: Express Photo/ANI)

Three days after the Allahabad High Court cancelled former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati’s bail in a rape case, his daughter has come forward claiming Prajapati’s innocence. “We have proof that he is innocent. The woman herself has said that she doesn’t know Prajapati and did not register an FIR,” Prajapati’s daughter Sudha, was quoted as saying by ANI. On February 18, the Lucknow Police had lodged an FIR against Prajapati and six of his associates based on a Supreme Court directive for the alleged gangrape of a woman and attempt to molest her daughter

The former state mining minister’s family went to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday over the bail issue. Prajapati had been arrested by the Lucknow Police on March 15 from Lucknow. “We met a minister who assured all possible help will be given and our message will be conveyed to UP CM,” Maharshi Devi, wife Prajapati , told ANI.

Lucknow’s Additional District Judge Om Prakash Mishra was suspended by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Dilip B Bhosale, for granting bail to Prajpati and his two aides on April 25. “After considering several issues, including granting of bail to Gayatri, the HC suspended Additional District Judge Om Prakash Mishra on Friday. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him,” High Court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Singh said. The chief justice also stayed the bail granted to the two Prajapati aides — Amrendra Singh alias Pintoo Singh and Vikas Verma.

Justice Mishra had granted bail to the trio saying the allegations could not be established prima facie. The Lucknow court had questioned the victim’s version that she was sexually harassed by the accused for three years but never lodged a police complaint. Police are yet to file the chargesheet in the case.

