Rape accused arrested after encounter with police in Lucknow

Representational Image Representational Image

Two policemen were today injured in an exchange of fire with a rape accused who was later arrested in Sarojini Nagar area here, the police said.

Udayraj, accused in gang-rape and dacoity in Para area here, was surrounded by a police team after which he started firing, they said. In the exchange of fire, two sub-inspectors Arun Singh and Uday Pratap were hit by bullets but their bullet-proof jackets saved their lives. The accused was injuries in his leg in the encounter, they said.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital and placed under arrest, the police said, adding a pistol and cartridges were seized from him.

