Gujarat: Raopura MLA Rajendra Trivedi files nomination for Speaker’s post

Rajendra Trivedi Rajendra Trivedi

Rajendra Trivedi, two-time BJP MLA from Raopura, filed his nomination papers on Saturday for the post of the Speaker of the 14th state Legislative Assembly, with the Opposition Congress supporting his candidature. Trivedi filed his papers in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who along with other Congress leaders, said that the party was supporting Trivedi’s candidature. Earlier, Trivedi submitted his resignation to state party chief Jitu Vaghani at the BJP headquarters.

He said, “I am indebted to the BJP for selecting me as a candidate for the Speaker’s post. Today, before filing nominations, I have resigned from the party.” Saturday was the last day for filing nominations for the elections scheduled to be held on February 19, the day the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly is also scheduled to begin.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that a candidate from the Opposition should be chosen for deputy Speaker’s post.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App