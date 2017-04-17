Raodmap for Assembly polls: At BJP national executive, party sets sights on Himachal

ATTENDING THE national executive in Bhubaneswar after the BJP’s victory in the Bhoranj by-election last week, the state leadership was not sitting back to listen to their leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the party’s larger agenda for 2019. Rather, they have their job cut out in Himachal Pradesh, the next non-BJP state going to polls this year-end or even earlier in the wake of growing troubles for Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, after ED summoned him in a money-laundering case. BJP, which is already in poll mode having chalked out a 100-rally plan with the slogan, ‘mafia raj hatao, Himachal bachao’, will hold its three-day state executive from April 25 to draw a roadmap for the party’s return to power.

Srikant Sharma, BJP in-charge, who is also a minister in Uttar Pradesh, will arrive on April 27 to address party leaders as he is likely to relinquish his charge later. There are chances of the party announcing the entry of some leaders from the Congress to give a boost to the BJP ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls, which it has never won till date.

“Today onwards, as our national executive got over, we are not going to rest even for a day till Himachal Pradesh is freed from mafia raj and corrupt Congress regime. The state executive meeting will kick-start our mission 50-plus (to win over 50 seats in the 68-member Assembly). The Bhoranj bypoll result must be a warning signal for the Congress to take note of the change in people’s mood,” Satti told the Indian Express from Bhubaneswar.

BJP will receive national president Amit Shah in Shimla on May 3 and he will be camping here for two days to interact with MLAs, MPs, party leaders and grass-root workers to unveil the strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Top BJP leaders, including former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, on Sunday held talks with Shah and briefed him about the developing political situation and the Congress finding it increasingly difficult to match up to the BJP offensive on issues like mafia raj, corruption and lack of development. Despite liberal funding by the Centre, the Congress government is unable to utilise the grants and the state has been pushed to a debt trap, he alleged.

The party is also working on two political conventions of booth-level workers in Hamirpur and Mandi Lok Sabha constituencies, which Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address in May.

Next in line is the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to lay the foundation stone of two major projects, including AIIMS and Hydro-Engineering College in Bilaspur, the home town of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Hamirpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Anurag Thakur.

