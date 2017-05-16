Ransomware affects computers in Gujarat, Kerala, Bengal

Ransomware that has affected cybernetworks worldwide have reportedly affected networks in three states at least.

Over 120 computers connected with the Gujarat State Wide Area Network have been reportedly affected. State government officials said on Monday that no “crucial data” were lost.

In Kerala, computers in seven local governing bodies were hit by the WannaCry ransomware. The Information Kerala Mission, under the Local Self Governing Department, is assisting panchayats to recover their data.

Reena Sunil, president of Thariyodu panchayat in Wayanad, said that of 14 computers, four were hit by ransomware.

In West Bengal, at least 10 computers installed at customer care centres of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited in West Midnapore were on Monday attacked by the ransomware in West Midnapore, South Dinajpur and East Midnapore districts.

