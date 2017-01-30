Coal block scam: Ranjit Sinha seeks relief from CBI probe, Supreme Court turns down plea

Ranjit Sinha Ranjit Sinha

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down former CBI director Ranjit Sinha’s plea seeking a stay on the ongoing probe against him in the coal block scam. His counsel requested the apex court to recall its earlier order, directing the CBI to probe his role in the case. The apex court, however, turned down his lawyer’s oral plea on not to rely on the visitors’ logbook while hearing the case and stated that the probe would continue. Sinha’s counsel cited the court’s earlier order in the Sahara diaries case, where it ruled in favour of the Subrata Roy-owned company.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to probe Sinha’s role in the scam as the bench held that prima facie there was an attempt to influence the investigation. It directed the newly appointed CBI director Alok Verma to constitute a Special Investigation team (SIT) to follow up on the case and, also, take the Central Vigilance Commission into confidence during the course of the investigation. Sinha allegedly met several high-profile individuals facing corruption charges in the coal blocks allocation scam. His visitors’ logbook, first accessed by The Indian Express, contained several names with links to the scam. He is currently facing allegations of attempting to influence the probe.

