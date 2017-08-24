Randhir Kumar Jaiswal appointed social secretary to President

Senior diplomat Randhir Kumar Jaiswal was today appointed as social secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. Jaiswal is a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for a period of two years, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

IRS officer Praveen Siddharth has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the president’s secretariat. Siddharth, a 2001-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App