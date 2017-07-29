Randeep Surjewala lashes out at Centre, Haryana government, says people not happy

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Files) Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Files)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-ruled Centre and the Haryana government, alleging they have failed on all fronts and no section of the society is happy with their performance. “The BJP has failed the people of Haryana and the country. The people are so annoyed and angry with the BJP that they are desperately waiting for the elections to oust the party from power,” he said while addressing a traders’ meeting in Assandh.

“BJP governments at the Centre and Haryana have completed three years of governance but no section of society is satisfied with their performance,” Surjewala, the media incharge of the Congress, said. He said sections including students, farmers and traders are waiting for the elections to out BJP from power. “Before elections, big promises were made but none of them have been fufilled,” he claimed.

Addressing the traders, Surjewala alleged that the present Goods and Services Tax system has been brought to serve the “interests of multi-national companies(MNC)”. “Common traders are harried lot as they cannot keep the army of accountants on the pattern of MNCs,” he added.

The GST proposed by the previous UPA at the Centre was entirely different than the present one. “UPA’s GST was simple and pro-people in which the maximum tax slab was of 18 per cent whereas the present GST of BJP is complicated and anti-people,” Surjewala said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App