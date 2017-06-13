Randeep Singh Surjewala slams Haryana govt over electricity shortage 

Randeep Surjewala (Express File Photo) Randeep Surjewala (Express File Photo)

The Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP government in Haryana holding it directly responsible for the “ongoing power crisis in the state”. “The people are facing problems, as the state government has stopped the five power plants. The declared and undeclared cuts of electricity in towns and villages of the state have caused sufferings to the people of the state due to power shortage,” senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He said it is shocking that the state government has closed five power plants with the capacity to produce 1,270 MW electricity, of which three are located in Panipat, one in Yamunanagar and one in Khedar village of Hisar.

“Electricity is being produced in only one power plant at Yamunanagar, while the 300 MW power plant of Yamunanagar is closed since June 10. Similarly, only one 250 MW power plant is functional in Panipat, while two 210 MW power plants are closed for the past one month and the 250 MW power plant has been closed recently.

“Only one power plant is functional in Khedar village of Hisar while the second power plant of 300 MW is closed from May 22,” he said. “Apart from this, the (state) government has refused to take its share of power from the Jharli NTPC power plant, which is a direct treachery with the public,” Surjewala claimed in a statement in Chandigarh.

The MLA from Kaithal demanded that the Khattar government clarify why it has stopped five power plants citing inadequate power demand when the public are being forced to stay without electricity during this scorching summers. “It is a hard fact that several power plants were set up in Yamunanagar, Jharli and Khedar during the Congress tenure but this government has stopped the functional power plants and the people are in distress due to power shortage in all parts of the state,” Surejewala said.

