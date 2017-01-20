Ranchi: Two held with Rs 18 lakh in old notes, hunt on for others involved

Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo) Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Two persons were arrested by Ranchi police on suspicion of being involved in a racket of exchanging old notes with new. The police have recovered Rs 18 lakh in old notes from them. The duo was detained on Thursday evening and formally arrested and sent to jail on Friday. The Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate officials have also been informed about the development. Acting on tip-off, a team of Gonda police station had laid a trap near Chandni Chowk on Thursday evening.

Two persons traveling in a Chevrolet Beat car were intercepted, and upon checking of their vehicle, the police recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash. During interrogation, they could not explain the source of the cash. The duo identified as Anoop Vishwakarma and Shankar Vishwakarma, a resident of Lala Lajpat Nagar area in the city; were detained for further questioning. The Income Tax and ED officials were also informed.

Initial investigation has revealed that they were in possession of Rs 36 lakh. Apparently, they were supposed to get old notes exchanged at some commission. However, before the police managed to lay their hands on them, one managed to escape with remaining amount of money. Efforts are on to identify them, said Gonda police officer-in-charge Inspector Anil Dwivedi. The police said that, while Anoop claimed to have been an LIC agent, Anoop said his companion was a contractor.Their claims and antecedents are being further verified. Three mobile phones have been recovered from them. Their call details are being ascertained to identify people with whom they were in touch with, said Dwivedi.

