Ranchi: Suspected extortionist killed in police firing

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A youth suspected of being involved in extortion of truck operators was killed allegedly in police firing outside his house under Piparwar police station area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Friday night. Family members and residents blocked the main road leading to two collieries of Central Coalfields Limited in the area in protest through Saturday. The blockade was lifted after six policemen, including officer-in-charge and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were suspended. The police said that an FIR would be registered.

According to the police, a team led by ASI Prem Shankar had gone to the house of Mohammad Salman alias Raja, in his early 20s, in Bahera village in pursuance of a complaint of extortion from truck operators on Friday night. “When Raja came out and the police tried to take him in custody, there was a scuffle, during which he sustained three bullet injuries from the INSAS rifle of one of the constables. He was rushed to hospital, where he died. Family members have given a complaint against the policemen. An FIR will be registered. The SP has suspended six policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Piparwar police station and the ASI,” said IG (Operations) and Jharkhand police spokesperson Ashish Batra.

DIG (Hazaribagh) Bhimsen Tuti said: “The demands of the people will be met. They are mostly of legal nature. The situation is under control and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem. The matter is being probed.”

Police officials said that a complaint was received that some people were trying to extort money from truck operators carrying coal from CCL collieries. “One truck driver from Gaya had sustained a gunshot injury. The truck driver named Raja as the person behind the extortion racket,” said Batra. Raja had been booked in a case of theft of 2014, police added.

