Ranchi man held for CM Raghubar Das’ parody video

A man from Ranchi has been arrested by Cyber police for uploading a parody video of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das with the picture of a mouth freshener advertisement. The arrest comes after a complaint by the mouth freshener company.

The page containing the video has been removed from Facebook, while the Twitter account of the man, Sarabpreet Singh, has been suspended. The complaint was lodged by the associate director of the firm on April 3. Singh runs an e-commerce and blogging website.

The 32-second video clip features the popular Hindi film song ‘Tujhko mirchi lagi to main kya karoon’, a picture of the mouth freshener advertisement and a short video of Das giving a statement in the Jharkhand Assembly.

In the clip, a voiceover after the song says “this is normal life”. It then shows the CM making a statement in the Assembly, ending with a voiceover that says this is how life is when one uses the mouth freshener. It ends with the advertisement.

In the FIR, a senior official of the company charged the website with violating copyright laws, cheating and impersonation. Besides sections of Copyright Act, Trademark Act, and those pertaining to cheating and impersonation, the complaint also mentioned sections of the Information Technology Act.

