Ranchi: Four months after suicide by 5 of family, Army ex-doc dies

After discharge, Sarkar stayed with a relative, a dentist, at the latter’s home in Tharapkhana area of the city, where he died. (Source: Google map) After discharge, Sarkar stayed with a relative, a dentist, at the latter’s home in Tharapkhana area of the city, where he died. (Source: Google map)

NEARLY FOUR months after five members of his family allegedly committed suicide on October 9, former Army doctor Sukanta Sarkar died here late Thursday night. His last rites were performed on Friday. Sarkar, who was in his late 60s, was reportedly keeping ill for some time. Following the incident, in which he had also stabbed himself several times with a kitchen knife and had survived, Sarkar had given a statement to the police while being admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

After discharge, Sarkar stayed with a relative, a dentist, at the latter’s home in Tharapkhana area of the city, where he died. Efforts to reach his relative did not yield result.

In late October, the police had got permission from the court to conduct a narco-analysis test on Sarkar. “The order was not carried out. Most of the manual investigation has been completed; only the Forensic Sciences Laboratory reports are awaited,” DSP (Sadar) Vikas Chandra Srivastava said.

On October 9, Sarkar’s wife Anjana, son Sameer, Sameer’s daughter Samita (aged seven), Sarkar’s nephew’s wife Momita, and her daughter Sumita (five) were found dead. The children were injected with lethal medicines by their parents, who then gave the injections to each other, the police said. All five died in their sleep, the police had said.

In the early hours of October 10, Sarkar stabbed himself several times and was taken to the hospital in the afternoon.

The Sarkars had blamed their daughter-in-law, Madhumita (Momita’s sister), of traumatising them by allegedly threatening to file false cases of dowry-related harassment and send them to jail.