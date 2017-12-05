Ranchi DRM sent on leave for taking family along during new line inspection

Lohani summoned Gupta to Delhi on Monday and sources said blasted the officers for what is perceived as impropriety. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Lohani summoned Gupta to Delhi on Monday and sources said blasted the officers for what is perceived as impropriety. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani, on Monday sent Ranchi Divisional Railway Manager Vijay Kumar Gupta on forced leave for a week following an allegation that he had taken his family along in an inspection of a new line over the weekend.

Gupta and his family along with divisional officials went on a “picnic” under bridge number 27 of the new Ranchi-Tori line on Saturday. Gupta along with his Additional DRM had gone on inspection in the DRM’s inspection saloon car to the spot. Sources said he told the Railway Board that it was an inspection and not a picnic, even though his family was with him. He has furnished notesheet of his inspection to the Railway Board.

Lohani summoned Gupta to Delhi on Monday and sources said blasted the officers for what is perceived as impropriety. While taking family along in local inspections is part of the traditional railway culture, Gupta, sources said, has claimed that it is permitted in the rules as well. The matter is being looked into, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App