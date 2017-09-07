Hours apart, Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani and Shaktipunj Express derail: Top developments

Train derailments: The Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto bridge today around 11.45 am.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Train derailments: The Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto bridge today around 11.45 am.(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Just hours after at least seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, a Delhi-bound Rajdhani went off the tracks near Minto bridge on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported in the two accidents. Northern Railways spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said: “The engine and power car are affected. Since the speed of the (Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express) train was very low, there was no injury to any passenger.”

Earlier in the day, at least seven coaches of the Jabalpur- bound Shaktipunj Express derailed in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. All passengers were safe.

Here are the top developments:

Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express

1. The incident took place around 11.45 am.

2. Northern Railway spokesperson said the engine and power car were affected.

3. As the speed of the Ranch-Delhi Rajdhani Express was low, there weren’t any injuries, said the Northern Railway spokesperson.

Shaktipunj Express derails in UP

1. 7 coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the track near the Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district. The accident occurred at around 6.25 am today.

2. Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena had said authorities have cleared out the site of the derailment.

3. All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7.28 am all of them had left the spot.

4. There were no injuries in the accident, said Saxena.

5. As per railway officials, since the Shaktipunj Express was running at a speed of about 40 km per hour, injuries were prevented in the accident.

6. Sonbhadra, which shares borders with four states (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattishgarh Jharkhand and Bihar), has a history of Left-Wing Extremist activities. Awadesh Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, however, ruled out any Naxal angle behind the accident.

7. This was the third derailment in Uttar Pradesh in less than a month.

8. On August 19, the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing at least 22 people.

9. On August 23, the Kaifiat Express derailed in Auraiya district.

10. Both the derailments come close on the heels of Piyush Goyal taking over as the new railway minister this week.

11. Separately, an accident was averted today as a fracture in the track was detected between Farrukhabad and Fatehgarh, minutes before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass.

12. Alert locals managed to get the Delhi-Kanpur Kalindi Express stopped before the damaged portion of the track, police told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd