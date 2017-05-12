Catering staff missing, many Ranchi-bound Rajdhani passengers go without food on train

According to passengers, there was no catering staff to serve food during their journey in the 12454 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) According to passengers, there was no catering staff to serve food during their journey in the 12454 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Passengers travelling to Ranchi from New Delhi on Rajdhani Express endured an unpleasant journey after they were not served food on the train on Wednesday evening. According to disgruntled passengers, there was no catering staff to serve food during their almost 18-hour journey in the 12454 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express.

As per a report in the Times of India, some passengers barged into the pantry car and took away food when the train reached Kanpur Central station, while some purchased food from vendors on the station.

According to railway officials, the Ranchi Railway Division has taken the matter seriously.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Neeraj Kumar spoke to passengers after the train arrived at Ranchi station yesterday, according to a railway release.

Kumar is also quoted by TOI as saying: “This is an unprecedented incident. Our responsibility, as of now, is to see that it is not repeated in future.”

Proper staff and food arrangements were subsequently made in the returning 12453 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express following the complaint. “There were staff vacancies in serving the food. Now everything is under control,” said a senior railway official was quoted as saying by PTI. The train left from Ranchi station yesterday following a proper inspection of cleanliness, pantry car and full staff strength and all other facilities, the release said.

