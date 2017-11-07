Ranaghat nun rape case: Kolkata court finds one guilty of rape

In 2015, a 72-year-old nun was raped by a group of suspected Bangladeshi nationals at a convent in Nadia district’s Ranaghat. In 2015, a 72-year-old nun was raped by a group of suspected Bangladeshi nationals at a convent in Nadia district’s Ranaghat.

A Kolkata court on Tuesday found one of the six accused as guilty in the Ranaghat nun rape case. The other five men have been convicted of robbery.

While six persons were arrested by the state CID which probed the case, one of the accused is absconding.

The accused have been charged with and tried for gangrape, dacoity, attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal conspiracy. The six accused, who are in judicial remand, are Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Mohd Selim Sheikh, Nazrul Islam, Khaledar Rahman and Gopal Sarkar.

