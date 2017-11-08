Ranaghat nun rape case: Bangladeshi native awarded imprisonment till death

On March 14, 2015, a 72-year-old nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat in Nadia was “gang-raped” by seven people after she attempted to stall their robbery bid (Representational photo) On March 14, 2015, a 72-year-old nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat in Nadia was “gang-raped” by seven people after she attempted to stall their robbery bid (Representational photo)

A Kolkata court on Wednesday sentenced Bangladeshi native Nazrul Islam Alias Naju, who was convicted of raping a septuagenarian nun at a convent in Nadia’s Ranaghat in 2015, to imprisonment till death.

On Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumkum Sinha found Naju guilty of raping the nun during a robbery bid at the convent. Five other members of the gang have also been convicted. While four accused — Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Mohammad Salim Sheikh and Kholadar Rahaman — were convicted for robbery, one Gopal Sarkar was pronounced guilty for harbouring the accused. One accused is still absconding.

On March 14, 2015, a 72-year-old nun at the Convent of Jesus and Mary at Ranaghat in Nadia was “gang-raped” by seven people after she attempted to stall their robbery bid. However, the accused managed to decamp with cash and valuables worth Rs 6 lakh. A case was registered at Gangapur police station the same day. Later, the investigation was handed over to the CID.

In June 2015, the agency had submitted its first chargesheet, followed by another in September. The main accused Nazrul Islam was arrested on June 17, 2015 from Sealdah railway station. While the chargesheet had mentioned “gang rape”, the court concluded only one person — Nazrul — had raped the nun. A total of 42 witnesses were examined and cross-examined in the case.

The trial had been shifted from a court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nadia to the Kolkata sessions court following a plea by the nun to the Calcutta High Court, according to PTI. The nun had reportedly stated she feared for her safety as the accused allegedly had strong links in Ranaghat.

