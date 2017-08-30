Fallout of Ran Rahim’s conviction: In the eye of row, Deputy Commissioner says ‘moved away to call Army’

Police personal looking trying to control a huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula after CBI court pronounced Gurmeet Ran Rahem Singh as Convicted in a Rape case, on last Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personal looking trying to control a huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula after CBI court pronounced Gurmeet Ran Rahem Singh as Convicted in a Rape case, on last Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A CONTROVERSY is brewing over the alleged role of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Prashar Joshi when the violence broke out in Panchkula on August 25. Photographs of a flak jacket-wearing Joshi, and subsequently a video, show her running from the violence in Sector 5 Panchkula, and being helped by more than a dozen policemen to vault over a barricade, so that she could take shelter in a government building.

Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas said “it is a fact” that the DC, who had magisterial powers to direct police officials to open fire, “fled the scene but she blames the police officials who faced the mob despite getting injured and drove them out of Panchkula within two hours”.

Asked if she had claimed that the police had fled the spot leaving her on her own, Prashar told Chandigarh Newsline: “I do not want to comment on this. But I can just say I was doing my duty as all other officers were.”

Joshi said that she left the scene as “her phone network was not working properly” and she had to move away from the situation to reach her office to contact the Army.

“It was my considered opinion that the troublemakers had outnumbered the force present and there was an urgent need to call the Army. So I moved away from the situation in order to reach my office and issue final orders to call the Army,” said Joshi.

Sources in the police said all duty magistrates appointed by the administration to deal with the fallout of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on that day, had fled their posts leaving police officers to handle the situation. The executive magistrates deployed with police officers throughout Panchkula, had full powers to direct the police officials to open fire.

A police officer said that when he looked forJoshi in Sector 5 for directions on mob control, she was nowhere to be seen, and he had to make calls to his seniors to get instructions.

The DC’s role has led to a war of words on social media platforms. While the IAS Officers Association has described her as “iron lady”, and “meet the officer who saved Panchkula”, IPS officers are circulating her photographs and videos on social media jumping over a fence as she took cover, and criticisng her for “running away”.

