Fallout of Ran Rahim’s conviction: In the eye of row, Deputy Commissioner says ‘moved away to call Army’

A CONTROVERSY is brewing over the alleged role of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Prashar Joshi when the violence broke out in Panchkula on August 25. Photographs of a flak jacket-wearing Joshi, and subsequently a video, show her running from the violence in Sector 5 Panchkula, and being helped by more than a dozen policemen to vault over a barricade, so that she could take shelter in a government building.
Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas said “it is a fact” that the DC, who had magisterial powers to direct police officials to open fire, “fled the scene but she blames the police officials who faced the mob despite getting injured and drove them out of Panchkula within two hours”.
Asked if she had claimed that the police had fled the spot leaving her on her own, Prashar told Chandigarh Newsline: “I do not want to comment on this. But I can just say I was doing my duty as all other officers were.”
Joshi said that she left the scene as “her phone network was not working properly” and she had to move away from the situation to reach her office to contact the Army.
“It was my considered opinion that the troublemakers had outnumbered the force present and there was an urgent need to call the Army. So I moved away from the situation in order to reach my office and issue final orders to call the Army,” said Joshi.
Sources in the police said all duty magistrates appointed by the administration to deal with the fallout of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on that day, had fled their posts leaving police officers to handle the situation. The executive magistrates deployed with police officers throughout Panchkula, had full powers to direct the police officials to open fire.
A police officer said that when he looked forJoshi in Sector 5 for directions on mob control, she was nowhere to be seen, and he had to make calls to his seniors to get instructions.
The DC’s role has led to a war of words on social media platforms. While the IAS Officers Association has described her as “iron lady”, and “meet the officer who saved Panchkula”, IPS officers are circulating her photographs and videos on social media jumping over a fence as she took cover, and criticisng her for “running away”.
- Aug 30, 2017 at 8:02 amyour newsreport brought the truth that most of the cops on duty were in favour of accused / convict 'godman'. its our fault 2 follow and respect such worthless humans as "pitaa ji"/swami ji/Mahaaan ji / paramaatma, etc. these so-called godmen actually inject the venom in the vein of its followers who r in fact do not know about the regligion, modus ope i, etc. godmen influence politically influenced personnel 2 cover their activities. in this, 'white elephants' also join and they pump huge money 2 so-called ashram or 'dera'. why should a human of ordinary b worshipped as godman? its a foolishness. they live a palatial life with royal food, drink, /rape, etc. one point i hv 2 make that in one of the news reports its shown that the defense lawyer of accused/ convict 'godman', who cited that his client has committed only "custodial rape" !! thus, the Court b considered leniency in awarding quantum of sentence ! what is custodial rape and rape? truly, the convict b hanged .....Reply