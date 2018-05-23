Ramzan ceasefire successful so far, law and order better, says J&K DGP

The J&K police chief also said the ceasefire has been successful so far and termed it a confidence building measure for the families “who want their boys to return”. (File) The J&K police chief also said the ceasefire has been successful so far and termed it a confidence building measure for the families “who want their boys to return”. (File)

As the ceasefire announced on the eve of Ramzan completed a week in Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Director General of Police said that non-initiation of combat operations has “helped” improve the law and order situation in the Valley. The J&K police chief also said the ceasefire has been successful so far and termed it a confidence building measure for the families “who want their boys to return”.

“The Ramzan ceasefire has been successful thus far. The initiative of Hon’ble PM has helped in general improvement in law & order. The situation especially in south Kashmir has eased & is serving as confidence building measure for families who want their boys to return back home,” J&K DGP S P Vaid tweeted.

Citing an assessment by security agencies, an official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also said that only five incidents of stone-pelting were reported in the state in the first five days of suspension of anti-militancy operations during May 17-21. This was registered against the 92 incidents of stone-pelting as seen in the first five days of April when anti-militancy operations were in full swing, the official said.

On May 16, the Centre had announced that anti-militancy operations would be stopped in the state for the month of Ramzan. “The Centre asks security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. Decision taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment,” a Home Ministry handout read.

“Security forces reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent… Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror.” The Centre’s announcement had come a week after CM Mehbooba Mufti asked the government to consider ceasefire in the Valley after an all party meet.

(With ENS inputs from New Delhi)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App