Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Ramzan ceasefire: Order a cruel joke, say separatists

Ramzan ceasefire: Order a cruel joke, say separatists

The separatist response came after the three separatist leaders met Thursday at Geelani’s Hyderpora residence to deliberate on the ceasefire announced by Delhi for the month of Ramzan.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar | Updated: May 18, 2018 3:30:53 am
Ramzan ceasefire: Order a cruel joke, say separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

A day after the Centre asked security forces to “halt anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir” during the holy month of Ramzan, separatists have termed it a “cruel joke”, saying people want a “permanent halt on war thrust by India”.

“‘Operation Halt’ is a cruel joke with the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a legitimate movement for right to self-determination,” the joint separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said in a statement Thursday. “People of Kashmir, as a peace loving nation, believe in permanent peace rather than a relaxation in killing for one month. People want a permanent halt on war thrust by India”.

Read | In Kashmir, doubts on how Ramzan ceasefire pans out

The separatist response came after the three separatist leaders met Thursday at Geelani’s Hyderpora residence to deliberate on the ceasefire announced by Delhi for the month of Ramzan.

The separatist leaders termed the non-initiation of combat operations against the militants as a “ploy to hoodwink the public opinion” at national and international level. “The Indian authorities should shun the arrogance and accept Kashmir as a dispute,” they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now