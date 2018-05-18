Ramzan ceasefire: Order a cruel joke, say separatists

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

A day after the Centre asked security forces to “halt anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir” during the holy month of Ramzan, separatists have termed it a “cruel joke”, saying people want a “permanent halt on war thrust by India”.

“‘Operation Halt’ is a cruel joke with the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a legitimate movement for right to self-determination,” the joint separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said in a statement Thursday. “People of Kashmir, as a peace loving nation, believe in permanent peace rather than a relaxation in killing for one month. People want a permanent halt on war thrust by India”.

The separatist response came after the three separatist leaders met Thursday at Geelani’s Hyderpora residence to deliberate on the ceasefire announced by Delhi for the month of Ramzan.

The separatist leaders termed the non-initiation of combat operations against the militants as a “ploy to hoodwink the public opinion” at national and international level. “The Indian authorities should shun the arrogance and accept Kashmir as a dispute,” they said.

