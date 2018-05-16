Ramzan ceasefire: Mufti welcomes Centre’s decision, Omar warns militants on being exposed as ‘people’s enemies’

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Islamic holy month was a harbringer of peace and the decison would help in normalcy returning to the violence-hit state. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Islamic holy month was a harbringer of peace and the decison would help in normalcy returning to the violence-hit state. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

With the Centre accepting her recommendation for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Islamic holy month was a harbinger of peace and the decison would help in normalcy returning to the violence-hit state. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming the Centre’s decision, warned that if militants didn’t respond to the government’s olive branch, they would be exposed as “enemies of the people”.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire & would like to thank @narendramodi ji & @rajnathsingh ji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders & parties who participated in the All Party Meeting & helped build consensus towards this announcement,” Mehbooba said after the Home Ministry issued a statement asking security forces to halt counter-terror operations on account of Ramzan and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire & would like to thank @narendramodi ji & @rajnathsingh ji for their personal intervention. My gratitude also to the leaders & parties who participated in the All Party Meeting & helped build consensus towards this announcement. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 16, 2018

Mufti, who has always advocated dialogue as a means to restore normalcy in the state, further said, “Ramzan is a harbinger of peace and such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue.”

However, the Home Ministry said security forces would reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if it was essential to protect the lives of innocent people. “Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror,” it said.

On the demand of all political parties (except the BJP, which had opposed it) the Centre has announced a unilateral ceasefire. Now if the militants don’t respond in kind they will stand exposed as the true enemies of the people. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2018

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude over the Centre’s decision while warning the mlitants. “On the demand of all political parties (except the BJP, which had opposed it) the Centre has announced a unilateral ceasefire. Now if the militants don’t respond in kind, they will stand exposed as the true enemies of the people,” he said in a tweet.

This is the second time this year that the Centre has acceded to Mufti’s requests to curb violence in J&K. Earlier, the Centre had declared an amnesty scheme for first-time stone pelters and even appointed an interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma to bring back normalcy in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd