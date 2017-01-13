Ramvilas Paswan fully recovered, expected to be discharged by Saturday

Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan (File Photo)

Union Minister and LJP president Ramvilas Paswan, who was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Patna late on Thursday evening after he complained of breathlessness, has recovered and is expected to be discharged by Saturday, doctors said on Friday. “Paswan who was brought to the hospital late last evening has recovered and is totally healthy today,” said a press bulletin quoting Dr Talat Halim, Director of Medical Services of Paras HMRI, where the minister is admitted.

“Today Paswan ate food also. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow,” Dr Halim said, adding he is being treated by Dr Pramod Kumar and Dr Ajay Sinha of the cardiology unit of the hospital. Earlier in the day Kumar, head of the cardiology unit of Paras HMRI Hospital said that Paswan’s health condition is now stable. Dr Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna, another member of the team of doctors treating the Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, too said Paswan’s health condition is stable.

Chirag Paswan, MP and the minister’s son, told reporters outside the hospital that his father has recovered and the family will decide on taking him to Delhi on the advice of doctors attending him. Paswan (70) was admitted to the ICU of the private hospital in Patna around 8:30 pm on Thursday after he complained of breathlessness.

The Union Minister on Thursday had arrived in Patna on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15. Several top leaders visited the hospital to enquire about his health. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Paswan at the hospital on his return from the Begusarai leg of ‘Nishchay Yatra’.

Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, visited Paswan at the hospital. RJD chief Lalu Prasad accompanied by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the health minister of the state, too met the Union Minister at the hospital.