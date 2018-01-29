Ramsinh Parmar elected as new Amul chairman; Jetha Bharwad his deputy

Ramsinh Parmar elected as new Amul chairman Ramsinh Parmar elected as new Amul chairman

Ramsinh Parmar has been unanimously elected as the chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the apex organisation of dairy cooperatives of Gujarat that is popularly referred to as Amul.

The name of Parmar, who is the chairman of Anand-based Kaira district cooperative milk producers’ union was proposed by Shankar Chaudhary, chairman of Palanpur-based Banaskantha district cooperative milk producers’ union (that operates the Banas dairy) and was supported by Valamji Humbal, chairman of Kutch district cooperative milk producers’ union Ltd.

Parmar, a former Congress MLA from Thasra constituency had switched over the ruling BJP but was defeated in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Similarly, Jetha Bharwad was elected as the vice-chairman of GCMMF in the polls that were conducted by the deputy collector of Anand in presence of the 18 members of the district cooperatives of the state. Bharwad has been the chairman of Panchmahal district cooperative milk producers union since 2009.

