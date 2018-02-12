Rampur: Two held for ferrying 141 cow hides to Meerut

Station House Officer (SHO) of Khajuria police station Brij Kishore Mishra said, “We got a tip-off that some people were illegally carrying cattle skins in a mini truck to Meerut. At around 11 am, police stopped the truck at Khwaja village. While searching the vehicle, they recovered 141 skins.” (Representational Image) Station House Officer (SHO) of Khajuria police station Brij Kishore Mishra said, “We got a tip-off that some people were illegally carrying cattle skins in a mini truck to Meerut. At around 11 am, police stopped the truck at Khwaja village. While searching the vehicle, they recovered 141 skins.” (Representational Image)

RAMPUR POLICE arrested two persons after recovering 141 cow and calf hides from their possession in Khajuria police station area on Saturday. According to the police, Haneef (43) and Alok (27) were carrying the hides to Meerut on a mini truck. Alok, a resident of Meerut, was driving the vehicle.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Khajuria police station Brij Kishore Mishra said, “We got a tip-off that some people were illegally carrying cattle skins in a mini truck to Meerut. At around 11 am, police stopped the truck at Khwaja village. While searching the vehicle, they recovered 141 skins.”

He added, “A veterinary doctor who was called to the spot confirmed that the recovered skin belongs to cows and their progeny.” Rampur native Haneef and Alok were arrested after a case was lodged against them under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, at Khajuria police station.

“During questioning, Haneef told police that he had collected the skins from different parts of Rampur and was carrying them to Meerut. Haneef did not disclose the name of the person who had asked him to bring the skins. Investigation is on. A sample of the recovered skins will be sent to a Mathura laboratory for further examination,” said Mishra. He added that while the mini truck had been seized, police are still trying to locate its owner.

