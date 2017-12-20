Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards: Full list of winners

The 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards on Thursday saw twenty seven journalists, including six from The Indian Express, winning the prestigious award for outstanding work done in 2016.
The awards, which come with a trophy and a reward of Rs 1 lakh to each of the winners, recognise courage and commitment and showcase the outstanding contributions of journalists from across the country.
A benchmark for excellence in Indian journalism, the awards this year were handed over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. The winners have been chosen by an eminent jury and scrutinising over 800 enteries. The jury members included former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parekh, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi and senior journalist Pamela Philipose.
In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former president Pratibha Patil and former chief justice of India P Sathasivam have been chief guests at the awards.
Full list of the winners:
PRINT
1) Reporting From J&K And The Northeast: Abhishek Saha, Hindustan Times
2) Hindi: Rahul Kotiyal, Satyagrah.scroll.in
3) Regional Languages: Reshma Sanjeev Shivadekar, Loksatta
4) Environmental Reporting: Jimmy philip, Deepika Daily
5) Uncovering India Invisible: S.V Rajesh, Malayala Manorama
6) Business & Economic Journalism: Utkarsh Anand, The Indian Express
7) Political Reporting: Muzamil Jaleel, The Indian Express
8) Sports Journalism: Qaiser Mohammad Ali, Outlook
9) On The Spot Reporting: Shubhajit Roy, The Indian Express
10) Investigative Reporting: Ritu Sarin, P V Iyer & Jay Mazoomdar, The Indian Express
11) Feature Writing: Sangita Barooah Pisharoty, The Wire
12) Foreign Correspondent Covering India: Ellen Barry, The New York Times
13) Commentary And Interpretative Writing: Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Mint
14) Civic Journalism: Chaitanya Marpakwar, Mumbai Mirror
15) Photo Journalism: Waseem Andrabi, Hindustan Times
BROADCAST
1) Reporting From J&K And The Northeast: Moumita Sen, India Today
2) Hindi: Ravish Kumar, NDTV India
3) Regional Languages: Dinesh Akula, TV5 News
4) Environmental Reporting: NO WINNER
5) Uncovering India Invisible: Manogya Loiwal, TV today
6) Business & Economic Journalism: Harshada Sawant, CNBC Awaaz
7) Political Reporting: Ashish Singh, News X
8) Sports Journalism: Bipasha Mukherjea, TV Today
9) On The Spot Reporting: Ashish Sinha, India News
10) Investigative Reporting: Sreenivasan Jain, NDTV 24×7
