An Evening of Excellence

When all gathered to applaud the finest in journalism at the 12th Ramnath Goenka Awards

Powerful stories that pushed boundaries, told without fear or favour, resonated across the Kamal Mahal hall at Delhi’s ITC Maurya on Wednesday, as journalism of courage was recognised and rewarded at 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was the chief guest at the event, presented the awards to 27 journalists from across the country, in print, broadcast and digital media.

The evening brought together politicians from across parties, corporate leaders, experts in the fields of law, authors and senior journalists, all of whom lauded the rigour of reporting and the incisiveness of the winning stories.

In the audience were Minister of State (independent charge) for Tourism K J Alphons, Rajya Sabha member and CPI leader D Raja, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupender Yadav, National Vice President of BJP and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, head of BJP’s media cell Anil Baluni, former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee, former Supreme Court judge and jury member for RNG Awards, BN Srikrishna, and Anu Aga, Non-Executive Director, Thermax Ltd and Rajya Sabha MP Anu Aga, among others.

The award categories covered political, business and sports and photo journalism, non-fiction writing, feature writing, and work in regional languages. Stories in the categories of Environmental Reporting, Uncovering India Invisible, Investigative Reporting, and Commentary And Interpretative Writing, were also lauded for their in-depth work.

The annual awards were instituted by the Ramnath Goenka Foundation in 2006 to celebrate the legacy of the founder of The Indian Express Group.