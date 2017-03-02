Ramjas violence: Let me focus on studies, says Gurmehar Kaur

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo) Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo)

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, 20, Wednesday said she wants to focus on her studies and requested mediapersons to leave her alone.

Mediapersons, particularly sections of the electronic media, have been almost constantly present outside her residence since she arrived in Jalandhar from Delhi. The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has provided security (two woman constables) to her as the Delhi Police had registered a sexual harassment case against unidentified persons, who issued death and rape threats to her.

In a brief interaction Wednesday, Gurmehar requested mediapersons to “leave the issue now” as she wanted to concentrate on her studies. Her grandfather Kamwaljit Singh said Gurmehar would return to college soon, adding that she was a “brave girl”.

He said Gurmehar had “only given her point of view” on an issue and it should not be politicised by any party.

They also handed over a memorandum to Jalandhar deputy commissioner K K Yadav, seeking “full protection for Gurmehar in Delhi”, and also demanding the arrest of those who had issued threats to her.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday joined the controversy surrounding the Delhi University student, alleging that people supporting her were “pro-Pakistan” and they should be thrown out of India.

Vij tweeted on Wednesday, “People supporting #Gurmehar Kaur blaming war for her #Kargilmartyr father are Pro #Pakistan should be throughnout of # India.”