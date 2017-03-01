Ramjas violence finds echo at Parliamentary panel meeting

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo) Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

The Centre on Tuesday found itself boxed into a corner on the Ramjas College issue, at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs. Though it was not on the agenda, chairman and former home minister P Chidambaram opened proceedings with a query on what happened at the college.

North Campus had witnessed violent clashes between members of the ABVP and AISA last week. Chidambaram’s question angered BJP MPs Bishnupada Ray and Ramen Deka.

Ray, an MP from Andaman, asked what Chidambaram had done for the Tsunami-hit island when he was Home Minister. They also raised objections to the matter being raised without it being on the agenda. However, some members retorted that the standing committee, being a “mini Parliament”, could raise any topic at any time regardless of the official agenda of the meeting.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The situation was defused when Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said he was present with 64 officers, ready to reply to 21 questions — including on the Naga Peace Accord, police modernisation and terror — that the panel members had raised in the meeting Monday. He said those questions could begin to be taken up, by which time the Delhi Police report on the Ramjas incident would be in, and the committee could then be briefed on it.

Accordingly, proceedings continued for about an hour or so when Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien interrupted it, saying he had received information that an FIR had been lodged in the Ramjas case against unknown miscreants and not against ABVP activists.

At this, Chidambaram asked the government if they were happy that such an FIR had been lodged.