Ramjas violence: DCW orders probe into alleged attacks on women by cops

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has pointed out in the notice that a similar “manhandling” of female students by policemen had happened last year when they were protesting in connection with the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has pointed out in the notice that a similar “manhandling” of female students by policemen had happened last year when they were protesting in connection with the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

Delhi Commission for Women has ordered an enquiry into the alleged attacks on women by policemen during violence at Delhi University’s Ramjas college and has issued a notice to Delhi Police. Ramjas College on Wednesday had witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP supporters.

The clashes had erupted after an invitation was sent to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

“We are of the view that these attacks on women protesters by policemen may also amount to molestation and need to be severely punished. The images of Delhi Police officers beating and misbehaving with women protesters are resonating across Delhi and India and have severely damaged the reputation of Delhi Police. It is a classic case of protectors turning abusers,” said the notice issued to Joint CP, central Range.

“Further, the Commission is aghast to read newspaper reports alleging that Delhi Police claims it does not know who ordered the lathi charge on the protesters. Such statements raise suspicions about politicisation of police and the matter needs to be investigated urgently,” it added.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has pointed out in the notice that a similar “manhandling” of female students by policemen had happened last year when they were protesting in connection with the case of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed.

The commission has asked police to respond within a week with information on “number of police officers (male and female separately) deployed in and around Ramjas College for the said protest, names and designations of the Police cops clearly identifiable in the videos and photographs – who were seen punching and manhandling women protesters”.

The Delhi Police had admitted “unprofessional” conduct on the part of some of its personnel during the clashes and suspended three policemen.