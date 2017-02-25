Ramjas violence: College forms panel to probe students’ role

The decision was taken at a staff council meeting on Saturday three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA. (File Photo) The decision was taken at a staff council meeting on Saturday three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA. (File Photo)

Ramjas College which witnessed widespread violence earlier this week has ordered an enquiry to look into its students’ involvement in clashes over a seminar here even as it resolved to stand by its teachers and students who organised the event.

The decision was taken at a staff council meeting today three days after the college became a battleground for the members of RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

“An enquiry committee has been constituted to probe the involvement of Ramjas’ students in provoking or initiating the violence. Principal Rajendar Prasad will address the students and teachers on Monday morning urging them to maintain peace and not be scared of anything,” a senior college official said.

“The staff council resolved to stand by the teachers and students who were organisers of the seminar,” he added.

The classes in the college were suspended on Thursday even as the administration had maintained that it was due to “administrative reasons” and not due to the violent situation on campus.

“We have also sought police presence for at least four more days to ensure security measures are in place till peace and normalcy is restored on campus,” the official said.

Following threats from ABVP, the college had decided to withdraw the invite to Khalid who was charged with sedition and Rashid who was face of the movement demanding JNU students’ release in the sedition case last year.

“While the seminar will continue we decided to cancel participation of these two students. It is not that we do not advocate freedom of speech but it had to be done keeping peace and harmony of campus in mind,” the principal had said.

While Delhi University authorities maintained that the varsity proctor’s office is looking into the issue, the human resource development ministry had yesterday sought a report from the university over the issue.