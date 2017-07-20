Ramjas sloganeering: Court pulls up police for not filing report

Ramjas College (File Photo) Ramjas College (File Photo)

A Delhi court has pulled up the Delhi Police for “not filing” an action taken report (ATR) on the merits of a complaint alleging that anti-national slogans were raised in Ramjas College in February. Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Abhilash Malhotra asked police to “expedite” the inquiry as despite several opportunities, police have failed to file the report. A petition was filed by the complainant and advocate, Vivek Garg, seeking an FIR into the Ramjas incident. Police had earlier filed a status report stating that its inquiry committee, which has been probing complaints relating to the incidents of violence on February 21-22 this year, has recorded the statements of 62 people, including students and police officers. The report said the video recording produced by the media and other witnesses as well as a CD submitted by Garg have also been examined by the committee. On Wednesday, police told the court that the inquiry was in its final stage and sought time to conclude it.

The court, however, noted that the report was also sought from the police as per the March 6 order, but the ATR was not filed based on the “merits” of the case. “Even today, a similar report was filed, citing pendency of the inquiry and seeking time,” the court said. MM Malhotra directed the JCP, Crime Branch, to file a detailed report on the merits in the court on August 3. “In view of the circumstances, the JCP concerned is directed to look into the matter, expedite the inquiry so that the ATR be filed on or before the next date…,” the judge said.

The complainant also urged the court to “proceed” to direct the agency to register an FIR for alleged offences of sedition, criminal conspiracy, waging war against the state and defamation under the IPC. The police had on July 1 filed a petition with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari to transfer the case to a different court. The court, however, dismissed the plea.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App