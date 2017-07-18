Ramjas School: Teachers urge Sisodia to act against principal

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

A delegation of teachers and school representatives from Ramjas School, Anand Parbat, Monday met Education Minister Manish Sisodia and sought action against the principal, Sandhya Bindal. Meanwhile, students and parents blocked the road near the school, demanding the principal’s removal. Sisodia, they said, has promised strict action. “The minister has directed Education department officials to ensure that the school management committee takes action against the principal. If the committee doesn’t do anything, he said he will start the process of taking over,” claimed Rahul Bisht, a parent.

Students, parents and teachers have alleged that the principal misbehaves and uses foul language. During their protest last month, teachers had said “they don’t feel safe on campus”. Holding placards that said “Remove Sandhya Bindal”, students and their parents blocked Rohtak road, from Zakhira flyover to Karol Bagh. Meanwhile, Gauri Shanker Moondhra, the chairman of the Ramjas Foundation, said he has resigned from the post and would, hence, be unable to comment on the issue. Bindal did not respond to messages and calls seeking a comment.

