Ramjas Ruckus: Only one cop suspended so far for beating students,says Police

Outside Maurice Nagar police station. (File) Outside Maurice Nagar police station. (File)

Of the three policemen suspended in the wake of police action outside Maurice Nagar police station, only one was suspended for allegedly beating up students. The other two, DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said, were suspended for allegedly targeting journalists.

“An initial inquiry had found misconduct on the part of two constables and a head constable,” Narwal told The Indian Express.

With the Delhi Police under fire after photographs and videos purportedly showing police violence — including against women — emerged, Narwal said they will take action against other police personnel if they are found guilty in the course of an inquiry, being conducted by Additional DCP (north) Esha Pandey. Sources said the intelligence unit of the Delhi Police had informed the JCP (central range) that things could flare up at Ramjas College. “The message was later transferred to DCP Narwal, and a senior police officer was asked to supervise police arrangements,” sources said.

However, as things took a violent turn, police communication fell apart, sources claimed.

“The senior police officer informed his seniors about the tense situation and asked how to proceed. But there was no response. As clashes started, an order went out from the PHQ to resort to ‘mild lathicharge’ to disperse the crowd,” sources said.

Narwal refused to comment on this. Special Commissioner of Police (law and order, northern range) Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh was not available for comments. An officer said police will reach out to people who were beaten up and record their statements, so errant officers can be identified. On Thursday, police sources had said that a few officers had removed their badges so they wouldn’t be identified.