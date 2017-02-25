‘Who will decide what’s national,’ Dal Khalsa asks Kiren Rijiju

Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh. (Source: Express photo) Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh. (Source: Express photo)

JOINING ISSUE with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju that freedom of expression does not give right to make college campuses hub of anti-national activity, Dal Khalsa wants the minister to specify who will decide “what’s national and what’s anti-national”. Party spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh wondered whether what’s national and what’s not would be decided by the law or the ruling party and its goons.

Strongly condemning ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) for indulging in hooliganism at Ramjas College in Delhi, he said the student wing of the RSS, in connivance with the Delhi administration, thrashed students, teachers and journalists, who do not subscribe to their so-called definition of nationalism.

Referring to the Amnesty International report, Pal Singh said, “The report has vindicated our stand that the state and the non-state actors under Modi Sarkar have virtually turned India into a terrible place to live as a free human being. India’s claim for being a ‘great’ democracy is mere farce and fraud.”

While hailing the Amnesty International report on human rights violations in various parts of India, Dal Khalsa’s secretary for human rights Prithpal Singh said it stands as an eye-opener for world powers and the UN that has been maintaining a studied silence over the poor record of rights in the country.

The Dal Khalsa expressed surprise that Amnesty has not mentioned the incidents of police excesses committed by the SAD-BJP government in Punjab last year in its report. Prithpal said from Punjab to Kashmir, from Tamil Nadu to the North-East, a common feature of violations in those parts of the country is the flagrant misuse of law by security forces and the impunity they enjoy under such laws.

The organisation even urged the UN and five permanent Security Council members to use their influence and ensure that the rights of the oppressed.