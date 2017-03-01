Ramjas row shows complete breakdown of democratic structure: JD (U)

The march gained further prominence as a political slugfest has erupted after Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, started a campaign against the ABVP. (File Photo) The march gained further prominence as a political slugfest has erupted after Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, started a campaign against the ABVP. (File Photo)

Reacting to the ongoing controversy post last week’s scuffle at Delhi University’s Ramjas College, the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said it is a complete breakdown of democratic constitutional structure which spilled campus politics hijacking students’ cause.

“I think that we are heading towards a complete breakdown of democratic constitutional structure and BJP are seeking to condone the violence and the vandalism and threaten intimidation of the ABVP instead of condemning it,” JD(U) leader Pavan Verma said.

“If the ruling party in the country which now happens to be the BJP forgets that this country happens to be a democracy which is governed by the Constitution and there is a judiciary to take a decision on what is national and anti-national. If and they decides that their youth wing and their party members, ministers or MPs can decide as prosecutor, jury and judge what is the only right definition of nationalism,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi said that this matter is not only limited to the campus now.

“A lot of things have been associated with it now. Campus politics has been spilled over and has been hijacked,” he added.

Hundreds of students and teachers hit the streets of Delhi University Tuesday afternoon to protest against campus violence as more political leaders and sportspersons joined the swirling nationalism row.

A crowd of about 2,000 — comprising people from several Delhi University colleges and other city universities — marched from SGTB Khalsa College to arts faculty, shouting slogans against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) that allegedly thrashed several students last week.

The march gained further prominence as a political slugfest has erupted after Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, started a campaign against the ABVP.

Prominent among those who attended the march were CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, JD (U) leader Thyagi and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav. In addition to students and teachers from JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia, Ambedkar University and various others, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and ex-vice president of JNUSU Shehla Rashid Shora attended the event.