Ramjas row: NSUI takes out ‘Mashaal March’ after DU protest march

NSUI students at the march Tuesday evening. (ANI) NSUI students at the march Tuesday evening. (ANI)

After Delhi University students marched against the alleged ABVP violence at Ramjas College earlier this week, the student wing of the Congress party NSUI took out a ‘Mashaal March’ at the Delhi University campus on Tuesday evening. Members of the NSUI were reportedly sitting on a hunger strike outside the Arts Faculty during the protest march earlier in the day.

The protest march in Delhi University concluded Tuesday after a day of speeches and sloganeering. The march began from SGTB Khalsa College and went on in the direction of the Arts Faculty. Students from various Delhi University colleges joined the protest. While earlier protests were backed by Left student unions, the protest today was full of students unaffiliated to any political ideology. “We are not here to support AISA or ABVP but have come to show our solidarity for the freedom of speech and expression,” said a student from Khalsa College who wished not to be named.

The protest today was later joined by various politicians. Sitaram Yechury and D Raja joined from CPI while Yogendra Yadav from Swaraj India also pledged support. Students and teachers from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Amdedkar University also attended the march. Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was also present at the march and raised slogans against ABVP at the event. Kanhaiya was one of the three JNU students arrested last year in the sedition case. The march saw a turnout of 800 people.

