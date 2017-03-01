Ramjas protests: Gurmehar Kaur given security cover in Jalandhar

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

Days after Ramjas College violence and Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur’s poster campaign on social media demanding an end to violence on campuses, allegedly by ABVP students, Punjab Police Wednesday provided security to Kaur at her native place in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Arpit Shukla said, “I have put up two lady constables at her residence. The security has been provided in the wake of ‘some threats’ she had received earlier.”

A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered by the Delhi Police against unknown persons in connection with the alleged rape threats to Kaur after violent clashes at Ramjas College between ABVP and AISA members.

She had started the campaign on Facebook with her post saying, “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP.” The campaign went viral and received massive support from students and teachers across universities.

A case with her complaint to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was also registered on Tuesday, even as she pulled out of a protest march against ABVP on the day, requesting to be “left alone”, and came to Jalandhar to be with her family.

“I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take. The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the march in huge numbers. Best of luck. To anyone questioning my courage and bravery, I’ve shown more than enough,” she had tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Senior officers had earlier said Gurmehar had submitted a screenshot of the message she received on Facebook from a man who allegedly threatened her with “gangrape” and “making porn videos of her”.

Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, affiliated to DU, is the daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on August 6, 1999, four days after Pakistani troops withdrew from Kargil.