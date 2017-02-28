Ramjas protests: NHRC notice to Delhi Joint Commissioner over ‘police excesses’ on Feb 22

Following the clash between the Left-affiliated AISA and RSS-backed ABVP at Ramjas College last week, Devendra Pathak had admitted to “unprofessional” conduct on the part of police. (File photo) Following the clash between the Left-affiliated AISA and RSS-backed ABVP at Ramjas College last week, Devendra Pathak had admitted to “unprofessional” conduct on the part of police. (File photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to Devendra Pathak, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi over the allegations of excesses by police deployed outside Ramjas College in Delhi University campus on February 22.

Watch Video:

Following the clash between the Left-affiliated AISA and RSS-backed ABVP at Ramjas College last week, Pathak had admitted to “unprofessional” conduct on the part of police and had also said strict action will be taken following an inquiry into the same. Three policemen were later suspended on charges of assaulting some students and journalists.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd