Ramjas protests: ABVP accuses the ‘Left’ for inciting violence in North campus

Protest march at Delhi University against ABVP. (File) Protest march at Delhi University against ABVP. (File)

The RSS-backed ABVP on Tuesday accused the ‘leftists’ of attempting to hijack the protest march held by students of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday in the North Campus area. Hundreds of students and teachers from various universities have gathered at the Faculty of Arts in North Campus today to protest against the alleged violence perpetrated by the ABVP. Slamming the ‘left’ parties for taking advantage of the current situation, the ABVP said the ‘left’ has taken over the ideology of Swami Vivekananda when he was their ideal.

Watch What Else Is Making News

At a press conference convened by ABVP, members of the student outfit said Leftists attacked students, not them. “We also had the Tiranga march yesterday, we wanted ‘tirangakaran’ of the campus.” Talking about freedom of speech, ABVP members said they will not allow such kind of speech to disintegrate the nation.

“JNU, Jamia suppress the voice of ABVP in their campus. There has always been peace in DU because of ABVP. It was because of aggressors from outside that the violence happened,” said an ABVP member at the presser.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd