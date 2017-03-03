AISF, women’s group march in support of DU student

Members of All India Students Federation and Punjab Istri Sabha on Thursday organised a rally in support of DU student Gurmehar Kaur. (Representational Image) Members of All India Students Federation and Punjab Istri Sabha on Thursday organised a rally in support of DU student Gurmehar Kaur. (Representational Image)

Members of All India Students Federation and Punjab Istri Sabha on Thursday organised a rally in support of DU student Gurmehar Kaur. The speakers, addressing a gathering of women and students and other citizens at mini secretariat , said this is not an isolated incident but a “part of the chain of events right from the death of Rohith Vemula, the events at JNU and so on.”

The murder of intellectuals Kalburgi, Pansare and Dabolkar have shown total insensitivity to difference of opinion, said Dr Gurcharan Kaur Kochar, president, Punjab Istri Sabha. Educational institutes are a place of learning therefore different opinions must be debated there, said Dr Arun Mitra, member, CPI. Those who addressed the gathering include Dr Balbir Shah, retired professor, DMC, Jit Kumari, Punjab Istri Sabha, Ludhiana, Depak Kashyap, convener, AISF, Ludhiana, Kunwar Ranjan, Ramesh Rattan, Dr Gulzar Pandher, M S Bhatia and Gurnam Sidhu.